Ocala man charged in cousin's death, deputies say

An Ocala man has been arrested on a charge of murder following a shooting that took place in Silver Springs Shores. At the same time, a woman called 911 and said she was now driving the shooting victim Jeffery Todd Aaron, Jr.to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

