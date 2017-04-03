News 1 mins ago 9:55 p.m.Deputies seek missing Ocala girl, boy
Marion County deputies are asking for the public's help to locate a 12-year-old girl they believe has runaway with her 15-year-old boyfriend. Deputies said Destiny Lynn Decker, of Ocala, left home sometime after 11:30 p.m. Monday.
