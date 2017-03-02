Minister for Sex appointed in Spain
In an attempt to help boost the country's "catastrophically low" birthrate, the government of Spain has appointed its first sex minister. As a result of this, the Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, has appointed Edelmira Barreira as the country's sex boss to get citizens to produce more babies.
