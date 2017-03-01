McDonalda s robbery suspect nabbed af...

McDonalda s robbery suspect nabbed after chase; 2 escape

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: The Daily Commercial

Two more drive-thru robbery attempts were reported at McDonald's restaurants in Ocala Thursday night, and one of three suspects was arrested in Sumter County following a police chase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Commercial.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocala Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06) 12 hr Revlimit 30
Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08) 20 hr Smason 32
Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10) Wed Patrick 175
Catrina Pavlov Wed Steven 2
Molly brown Wed Batman 1
heather ball from jamestown ny Wed Guy 3
Looking a temp housing or apartment rental star... Wed bangkury 1
See all Ocala Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocala Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Marion County was issued at March 03 at 3:16AM EST

Ocala Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocala Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Ocala, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,285 • Total comments across all topics: 279,278,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC