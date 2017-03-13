Marion County Sheriff's Office Reinstates S.T.E.E.R. Traffific Program
The first S.T.E.E.R. operation happened on Thursday, March 9 on State Road 200 in Ocala. A total of 129 traffic stops were conducted, 93 citations were written and 33 warnings were issued among all the agencies involved according to MCSO.
