Marion County Jury Awards $52 Million to Florida Family Involved in Devastating Car Accident
Attorneys Ervin A. Gonzalez and Patrick Montoya , partners at the Coral Gables-based law firm Colson Hicks Eidson , secured the largest jury verdict in Ocala history for a family involved in a devastating car accident that left five family members, including four children under the age of 12, with permanent and life altering injuries. After a weeklong trial, a jury in the Fifth Circuit Court of Florida in Marion County awarded the Ocala family $52 million in damages in an auto negligence lawsuit.
