Love of aviation takes off for first-time fliers

Caroline Morris was giggling so hard the 8-year-old could barely tell people how she felt about her first airplane flight at the Girls Fly event March 11 at Ocala International Airport. "It was scary but awesome," Caroline managed to get out between laughs as local pilot and aviation writer Judie Betz helped unfasten the first-time flier's safety harness and earphones following a 15-minute introductory flight.

