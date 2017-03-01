Lockheed Martin awarded $427 million ...

Lockheed Martin awarded $427 million for Hellfire II missile production for U.S. and allies

The Pentagon has exercised a $427 million dollar option with Lockheed Martin for the production of Hellfire II missiles. The Hellfire II is can be used from aircraft, helicopters and drones, and is designed to destroy tanks, vehicles and buildings.

