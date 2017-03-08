Hiram team involved in fatal crash
A bus transporting Hiram College's baseball team was involved in a fatal crash Saturday afternoon along Interstate 75 in Pasco County, Fla. However, no one on the team bus was injured, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
