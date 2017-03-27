Governor Rick Scott attends Zika roundtable
A woman was playing a round of golf with family at Seven Springs Golf and Country Club in Tampa, Florida when an alligator walked by her carrying a massive fish in its mouth. Ocala, Florida police detectives have released surveillance video which shows a man robbing a McDonald's from a drive-thru window.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Ocala Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tommy longerbeam (Oct '15)
|19 hr
|bradimante
|2
|b.s.e.
|Mon
|wowowow
|1
|Molly brown
|Mon
|Seeya
|12
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|Mar 26
|81 forever
|185
|Why was Daytona Walmart closed?
|Mar 26
|Pwm Harvey
|1
|Florida Unemployment "Connect" site- ABOMINATIO... (Nov '13)
|Mar 23
|John
|12
|bee-line sccammers
|Mar 20
|Goddessgranny1935
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ocala Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC