Florida Bill Would Allow More Religious Expression In Schools

Students, their parents and school employees would be guaranteed wider rights to publicly pray and express their religious beliefs in public schools under a far-reaching bill approved today by the Florida Senate. Backers of the legislation, including Senate President Joe Negron, contend that the measure is needed because schools have unnecessarily clamped down on free-speech rights, including prohibiting students from wearing crosses as jewelry and chiding students who want to include religious figures in their academic work.

