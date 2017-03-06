Editorial: Stop power grabs by Tallahassee
Republicans already control majorities in both chambers of the Florida Legislature as well as the governor's office, but now they're trying to use that power to grab even more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Commercial.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ocala Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06)
|6 hr
|Revlimit
|33
|Molly brown
|Sun
|Lisa
|2
|heather ball from jamestown ny
|Sun
|Lisa
|5
|Trouble At Stonecrest (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|George
|39
|Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08)
|Mar 2
|Smason
|32
|Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10)
|Mar 1
|Patrick
|175
|Catrina Pavlov
|Mar 1
|Steven
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ocala Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC