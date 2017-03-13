Detroit Lions reporter runs impressive 40-yard dash in heels
Washington wide receiver John Ross may have set a record time for the 40-yard dash, but the most impressive performance at this year's NFL Scouting Combine could belong to someone else. Tori Petry, a multimedia journalist for the Detroit Lions, is receiving praise from fans around the country for running the 40-yard dash in under 6 seconds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ocala Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Marion Oaks Deed Restrictions (Dec '12)
|Sat
|7 year owner
|17
|Jimmy Buffett to open 'Margaritaville' retireme...
|Sat
|ThomasA
|5
|Catrina Pavlov
|Mar 10
|Sasha
|3
|Molly brown
|Mar 10
|Garry
|4
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|Mar 10
|Grunt56
|181
|I need someone to take my class (Jun '12)
|Mar 9
|hatemath
|20
|~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06)
|Mar 8
|Whyia
|36
Find what you want!
Search Ocala Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC