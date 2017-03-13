Detroit Lions reporter runs impressiv...

Detroit Lions reporter runs impressive 40-yard dash in heels

Washington wide receiver John Ross may have set a record time for the 40-yard dash, but the most impressive performance at this year's NFL Scouting Combine could belong to someone else. Tori Petry, a multimedia journalist for the Detroit Lions, is receiving praise from fans around the country for running the 40-yard dash in under 6 seconds.

