Coast Guard rescues Florida fisherman...

Coast Guard rescues Florida fisherman before boat sinks

Friday Mar 24 Read more: The Miami Herald

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a fisherman moments before his 12-foot dinghy sank less than a mile west of Fort De Soto, Florida on Thursday, March 23, 2017. Ocala, Florida police detectives have released surveillance video which shows a man robbing a McDonald's from a drive-thru window.

