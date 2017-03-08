Bat-wielding man tackled, arrested after threating police
A bat-wielding man was arrested after he threatened civilians and bystanders at the West Covina Police Department on Monday, February 27, 2017. Police said the 28-year-old man repeatedly struck windows of the police department building with the baseball bat before being tackled by an officer.
