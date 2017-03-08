Bat-wielding man tackled, arrested af...

Bat-wielding man tackled, arrested after threating police

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: The Miami Herald

A bat-wielding man was arrested after he threatened civilians and bystanders at the West Covina Police Department on Monday, February 27, 2017. Police said the 28-year-old man repeatedly struck windows of the police department building with the baseball bat before being tackled by an officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocala Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jimmy Buffett to open 'Margaritaville' retireme... 8 hr ThomasA 5
Catrina Pavlov Fri Sasha 3
Molly brown Fri Garry 4
Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14) Fri Grunt56 181
I need someone to take my class (Jun '12) Mar 9 hatemath 20
~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06) Mar 8 Whyia 36
heather ball from jamestown ny Mar 5 Lisa 5
See all Ocala Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocala Forum Now

Ocala Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocala Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Ocala, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,193 • Total comments across all topics: 279,483,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC