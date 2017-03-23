A Day To Remember Gets A Key To The T...

A Day To Remember Gets A Key To The Their City

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: AllAccess.com

The Mayor of OCALA, FL, KENT GUINN, awarded the members of A DAY TO REMEMBER a key to the city, their hometown stage, on stage during a performance there last weekend. "It's a real honor, I'm so proud of these young men and they've made OCALA proud," MAYOR GUINN said to the crowd.

