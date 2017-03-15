2016 Death In Marion County Ruled As ...

2016 Death In Marion County Ruled As Homicide

13 hrs ago Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

The body of Eric Danzell Humbert Jr. was found by deputies in the woods between Dunnellon and Ocala north of State Road 40 on Aug. 20, 2016. He died from blunt-force trauma and sharp-force injuries, the Marion County Sheriff's Office announced today.

Ocala, FL

