2016 Death In Marion County Ruled As Homicide
The body of Eric Danzell Humbert Jr. was found by deputies in the woods between Dunnellon and Ocala north of State Road 40 on Aug. 20, 2016. He died from blunt-force trauma and sharp-force injuries, the Marion County Sheriff's Office announced today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ocala Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jackie Pettis
|12 hr
|pcg
|1
|Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10)
|18 hr
|Uncle Bert
|176
|I need someone to take my class (Jun '12)
|20 hr
|Mr Pibbs
|21
|heather ball from jamestown ny
|Wed
|Baller
|6
|Review: Marion Oaks Deed Restrictions (Dec '12)
|Mar 11
|7 year owner
|17
|Jimmy Buffett to open 'Margaritaville' retireme...
|Mar 11
|ThomasA
|5
|Catrina Pavlov
|Mar 10
|Sasha
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ocala Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC