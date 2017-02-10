Woman, 28, 'had sex with teen boys in public restroom'
Authorities say they arrested Baker for allegedly having sex with two underage boys, ages 12 to 14, in a public bathroom at a war memorial Maria Lynn Baker, 28, was arrested in Florida over the weekend after allegedly having sex with two underage boys in a public restroom A homeless woman was arrested in Ocala, Florida this weekend after allegedly having sex with underage boys in a public restroom. Maria Lynn Baker, 28, shamelessly smiled in her mugshot on Saturday, after she was arrested on two counts of lewd and lascivious battery.
