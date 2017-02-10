Woman, 28, 'had sex with teen boys in...

Woman, 28, 'had sex with teen boys in public restroom'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Authorities say they arrested Baker for allegedly having sex with two underage boys, ages 12 to 14, in a public bathroom at a war memorial Maria Lynn Baker, 28, was arrested in Florida over the weekend after allegedly having sex with two underage boys in a public restroom A homeless woman was arrested in Ocala, Florida this weekend after allegedly having sex with underage boys in a public restroom. Maria Lynn Baker, 28, shamelessly smiled in her mugshot on Saturday, after she was arrested on two counts of lewd and lascivious battery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocala Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
murders at rainbow gatherings in ocala forest (Mar '13) 5 hr cointellpro 58
Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08) Sat tater 31
NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b... Feb 10 Ruby 4
Catrina Pavlov Feb 10 Jason2 1
Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10) Feb 8 clarke 172
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... Feb 6 Dog Slaves 4
Heather Lipira? Feb 4 Barney Bad Saraso... 2
See all Ocala Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocala Forum Now

Ocala Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocala Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Super Bowl
 

Ocala, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,059 • Total comments across all topics: 278,823,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC