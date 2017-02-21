Willy North Returns to Sales Scene at Fasig-Tipton

Faced with the daunting task of running a training center and selling horses while also helping care for twin sons, Willy North made the decision to get off the sale circuit and put family first. Now that his sons are 8, the Florida horseman whose veterinarian wife, Dr. Emily North, operates the Midtown Animal Clinic of Ocala, Fla., has returned and has his first consignment to the Fasig-Tipton Gulfstream sale March 1 under the Starting Point Thoroughbreds banner.

