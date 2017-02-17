Snowbirds Adding to Florida's Bottom Dollar

According to a report by the Ocala Star Banner , the sector of the economy in Florida's Marion County that serves snowbirds appears to be alive and well, a decade after the first rumblings of the Great Recession. The motor home campground on Southwest County Road 484 is planning an expansion to begin in April that will add 200 lots and more than double its capacity, hopefully in time for next winter.

