Snowbirds Adding to Florida's Bottom Dollar
According to a report by the Ocala Star Banner , the sector of the economy in Florida's Marion County that serves snowbirds appears to be alive and well, a decade after the first rumblings of the Great Recession. The motor home campground on Southwest County Road 484 is planning an expansion to begin in April that will add 200 lots and more than double its capacity, hopefully in time for next winter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RV Business.
Add your comments below
Ocala Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi...
|2 hr
|Veronica Stehouwer
|1
|NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b...
|18 hr
|BSR
|5
|Gainesville is a racist, segregated apartheid p... (Jun '06)
|18 hr
|BSR
|74
|bee-line landscaping
|18 hr
|ponko
|1
|~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06)
|18 hr
|BSR
|28
|Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10)
|Feb 16
|go green
|173
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Feb 14
|Pessimistic1
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ocala Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC