Sheppard wins in dramatic LOLMDS fini...

Sheppard wins in dramatic LOLMDS finish at Ocala

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WDUN-AM Gainesville

Brandon Sheppard took the lead on the final lap from Scott Bloomquist to win Sunday night's Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series feature at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Florida. Sheppard charged from his 11th starting spot to take the victory and pick up the $10,000 winner's payday with his second victory of the Georgia-Florida Speedweeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocala Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DeSantis, protesters to meet face-to-face 2 hr RuffnReddy 1
bee-line sccammers 3 hr ponko 1
Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi... Tue Veronica Stehouwer 1
NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b... Mon BSR 5
Gainesville is a racist, segregated apartheid p... (Jun '06) Mon BSR 74
bee-line landscaping Mon ponko 1
~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06) Mon BSR 28
See all Ocala Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocala Forum Now

Ocala Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocala Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Ocala, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,574 • Total comments across all topics: 279,064,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC