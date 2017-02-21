Sheppard wins in dramatic LOLMDS finish at Ocala
Brandon Sheppard took the lead on the final lap from Scott Bloomquist to win Sunday night's Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series feature at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Florida. Sheppard charged from his 11th starting spot to take the victory and pick up the $10,000 winner's payday with his second victory of the Georgia-Florida Speedweeks.
