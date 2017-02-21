Review: Christine Lennon's 'Drifter,' set in Gainesville, a compelling story of the impact of murder
Serial killers often leave an indelible dark smear on the public memory. But their impact on those who knew their victims, the friends and family who survive, can be far worse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ocala Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: America Choice RV (May '10)
|19 hr
|GypsyGal
|14
|DeSantis, protesters to meet face-to-face
|23 hr
|RuffnReddy
|1
|bee-line sccammers
|Wed
|ponko
|1
|Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi...
|Tue
|Veronica Stehouwer
|1
|NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b...
|Feb 20
|BSR
|5
|Gainesville is a racist, segregated apartheid p... (Jun '06)
|Feb 20
|BSR
|74
|bee-line landscaping
|Feb 20
|ponko
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ocala Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC