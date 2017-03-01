Red-Light camera convicts killer

Red-Light camera convicts killer

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: The Miami Herald

Miamim-Dade prosecutors played this footage, showing a car chase involving a killer and his victim, and won a conviction. Ocala, Florida police detectives have released surveillance video which shows a man robbing a McDonald's from a drive-thru window.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocala Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06) 13 hr Whayia 32
Molly brown 19 hr Lisa 2
heather ball from jamestown ny 19 hr Lisa 5
Trouble At Stonecrest (Oct '12) Sat George 39
Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08) Mar 2 Smason 32
Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10) Mar 1 Patrick 175
Catrina Pavlov Mar 1 Steven 2
See all Ocala Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocala Forum Now

Ocala Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocala Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Ocala, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,701 • Total comments across all topics: 279,342,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC