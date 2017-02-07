Q & A With Special Agent Jeff Vash, H...

Q & A With Special Agent Jeff Vash, Human Trafficking Investigator

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

Florida has the third highest number of human trafficking cases in the U.S. FDLE special agent Jeff Vash sheds light on how trafficking cases are investigated and informs on what you can do to help victims in your community. . Every year thousands of men, women and children are pushed into a life of involuntary servitude, funding a multibillion-dollar industry some refer to as as 'modern-day slavery.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocala Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
murders at rainbow gatherings in ocala forest (Mar '13) Mon cointellpro 58
Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08) Sat tater 31
NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b... Feb 10 Ruby 4
Catrina Pavlov Feb 10 Jason2 1
Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10) Feb 8 clarke 172
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... Feb 6 Dog Slaves 4
Heather Lipira? Feb 4 Barney Bad Saraso... 2
See all Ocala Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocala Forum Now

Ocala Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocala Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Ocala, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,445 • Total comments across all topics: 278,857,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC