Public Records Fee Fight Re-Emerges
The proposal, approved in a 4-3 vote by the Senate Governmental Oversight and Accountability Committee, would make a major change because judges are now required to award attorney fees to people who successfully file lawsuits against government agencies that have improperly withheld public records. Local governments have lobbied to make the fee awards discretionary because of what supporters of the bill describe as a "cottage industry."
