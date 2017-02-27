Plot To Bomb Target Stores Included S...

Plot To Bomb Target Stores Included Syracuse Location

A Florida man could face up to ten years in prison for an alleged plot to plant several bombs in Target stores throughout the East Coast. According to Syracuse.com , Mark C. Barnett of Ocala, Florida came up with the plan as a way to ruin Target's stock price so he could then buy up shares at a substantially lower price.

