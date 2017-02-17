Ocala man conspires to bomb Target stores to make company's stock plummet, investigators say
OCALA, Fla. - An Ocala man is accused of conspiring to bomb Target stores from New York to Florida in order to cheaply buy stocks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ocala Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gainesville is a racist, segregated apartheid p... (Jun '06)
|Fri
|Magnus 747
|72
|Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10)
|Feb 16
|go green
|173
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Feb 14
|Pessimistic1
|5
|murders at rainbow gatherings in ocala forest (Mar '13)
|Feb 13
|cointellpro
|58
|Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|tater
|31
|NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b...
|Feb 10
|Ruby
|4
|Catrina Pavlov
|Feb 10
|Jason2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ocala Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC