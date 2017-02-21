Miami Gardens shooting caught on video
Surveillance video of a shooting in Miami Gardens last Thursday. The victim was shot and killed and had his chain stolen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ocala Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: America Choice RV (May '10)
|Wed
|GypsyGal
|14
|DeSantis, protesters to meet face-to-face
|Wed
|RuffnReddy
|1
|bee-line sccammers
|Wed
|ponko
|1
|Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi...
|Feb 21
|Veronica Stehouwer
|1
|NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b...
|Feb 20
|BSR
|5
|Gainesville is a racist, segregated apartheid p... (Jun '06)
|Feb 20
|BSR
|74
|bee-line landscaping
|Feb 20
|ponko
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ocala Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC