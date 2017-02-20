Marion County Deputies Investigate Sh...

Marion County Deputies Investigate Shooting At Park

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

A 17-year-old boy was pulled from his car and shot at Ralph Russell Memorial Park in Ocala Monday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. At around 12 a.m., the victim said he was sitting in his car at the park when the suspects pulled him out and shot him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocala Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi... 10 hr Veronica Stehouwer 1
NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b... Mon BSR 5
Gainesville is a racist, segregated apartheid p... (Jun '06) Mon BSR 74
bee-line landscaping Mon ponko 1
~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06) Mon BSR 28
Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10) Feb 16 go green 173
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... Feb 14 Pessimistic1 5
See all Ocala Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocala Forum Now

Ocala Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocala Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Ocala, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,022 • Total comments across all topics: 279,048,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC