Marion County Deputies Investigate Shooting At Park
A 17-year-old boy was pulled from his car and shot at Ralph Russell Memorial Park in Ocala Monday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. At around 12 a.m., the victim said he was sitting in his car at the park when the suspects pulled him out and shot him.
