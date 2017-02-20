In Photos: Ocala Goes Back In Time At...

In Photos: Ocala Goes Back In Time At Annual Prehistoric Festival

As cars packed into the parking lot of Silver Springs State Park Saturday, hundreds of people transported themselves from the year 2017 to an era which has long since passed. The Silver River Museum, located in the state park, hosted its 7th annual Silver River Knap-In, Stone Tool Making and Prehistoric Festival Saturday and Sunday to celebrate the traditional activities people relied on hundreds of years ago.

