In Photos: Ocala Goes Back In Time At Annual Prehistoric Festival
As cars packed into the parking lot of Silver Springs State Park Saturday, hundreds of people transported themselves from the year 2017 to an era which has long since passed. The Silver River Museum, located in the state park, hosted its 7th annual Silver River Knap-In, Stone Tool Making and Prehistoric Festival Saturday and Sunday to celebrate the traditional activities people relied on hundreds of years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.
Add your comments below
Ocala Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi...
|5 hr
|Veronica Stehouwer
|1
|NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b...
|22 hr
|BSR
|5
|Gainesville is a racist, segregated apartheid p... (Jun '06)
|22 hr
|BSR
|74
|bee-line landscaping
|22 hr
|ponko
|1
|~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06)
|22 hr
|BSR
|28
|Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10)
|Feb 16
|go green
|173
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Feb 14
|Pessimistic1
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ocala Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC