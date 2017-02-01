Illinois Retailer To Bring New Jobs To Gainesville, Ocala
Rural King, a retailer based in Illinois, is planning to open three new stores in Florida this July, including locations in Gainesville and Ocala. A third store will be located in Zephyrhills.
