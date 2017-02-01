Illinois Retailer To Bring New Jobs T...

Illinois Retailer To Bring New Jobs To Gainesville, Ocala

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

Rural King, a retailer based in Illinois, is planning to open three new stores in Florida this July, including locations in Gainesville and Ocala. A third store will be located in Zephyrhills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocala Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heather Lipira? Sat Barney Bad Saraso... 2
News Marion County Schools Will Now Paddle Students (May '13) Sat Barney Bad 6
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... Feb 2 Whip Tizzy 3
Skeeters Jan 30 JimBob Walton 2
murders at rainbow gatherings in ocala forest (Mar '13) Jan 30 God 57
NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b... Jan 26 JimBob Walton 3
~ Lake City VA Hospital ~ (May '14) Jan 26 JimBob Walton 15
See all Ocala Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocala Forum Now

Ocala Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocala Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Ocala, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,178 • Total comments across all topics: 278,611,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC