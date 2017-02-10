Hit-and-run suspect in fatal accident...

Hit-and-run suspect in fatal accident arrested

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Commercial

A 26-year-old Ocala man was arrested after officials determined he was the driver who ran over a pedestrian in Leesburg on Thursday and left the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Commercial.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocala Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b... Fri Ruby 4
Catrina Pavlov Fri Jason2 1
Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10) Wed clarke 172
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... Feb 6 Dog Slaves 4
Heather Lipira? Feb 4 Barney Bad Saraso... 2
News Marion County Schools Will Now Paddle Students (May '13) Feb 4 Barney Bad 6
Skeeters Jan 30 JimBob Walton 2
See all Ocala Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocala Forum Now

Ocala Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocala Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Ocala, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,100 • Total comments across all topics: 278,770,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC