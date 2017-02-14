Feedback Sought for State Road 464 Sa...

Feedback Sought for State Road 464 Safety Improvements

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Capital Soup

The Florida Department of Transportation will have a public hearing about safety improvements on State Road 464/SE Maricamp Road at SE 53rd Avenue/Rotary Sportsplex, in Marion County. The project will discuss changing the full median opening at SE 53rd Avenue to a directional median.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocala Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10) 8 hr go green 173
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... Tue Pessimistic1 5
murders at rainbow gatherings in ocala forest (Mar '13) Feb 13 cointellpro 58
Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08) Feb 11 tater 31
NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b... Feb 10 Ruby 4
Catrina Pavlov Feb 10 Jason2 1
Heather Lipira? Feb 4 Barney Bad Saraso... 2
See all Ocala Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocala Forum Now

Ocala Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocala Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
 

Ocala, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,758 • Total comments across all topics: 278,932,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC