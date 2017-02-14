Feedback Sought for State Road 464 Safety Improvements
The Florida Department of Transportation will have a public hearing about safety improvements on State Road 464/SE Maricamp Road at SE 53rd Avenue/Rotary Sportsplex, in Marion County. The project will discuss changing the full median opening at SE 53rd Avenue to a directional median.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ocala Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10)
|8 hr
|go green
|173
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Tue
|Pessimistic1
|5
|murders at rainbow gatherings in ocala forest (Mar '13)
|Feb 13
|cointellpro
|58
|Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|tater
|31
|NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b...
|Feb 10
|Ruby
|4
|Catrina Pavlov
|Feb 10
|Jason2
|1
|Heather Lipira?
|Feb 4
|Barney Bad Saraso...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ocala Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC