Donny Schatz wins wild All Star season opener at Ocala
Donny Schatz survived an unpredictable ending on Thursday night at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Florida to score the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car series victory. It marks Schatz's 14th career series win, as he moved to the front spot in the final two laps by passing two other competitors.
