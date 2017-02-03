Big Drama To Stonewall's Prestige Stallions for 2017

Big Drama previously stood at what had been Hallmarc Stallions at Stonewall Farm beginning in 2012 before shifting to Bridlewood Farm near Ocala for 2015-16. The half brother to grade 1 winner , Big Drama captured the 2010 Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Sprint , besting a field that included eventual two-time Horse of the Year .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blood Horse.