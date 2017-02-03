Big Drama To Stonewall's Prestige Sta...

Big Drama To Stonewall's Prestige Stallions for 2017

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Blood Horse

Big Drama previously stood at what had been Hallmarc Stallions at Stonewall Farm beginning in 2012 before shifting to Bridlewood Farm near Ocala for 2015-16. The half brother to grade 1 winner , Big Drama captured the 2010 Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Sprint , besting a field that included eventual two-time Horse of the Year .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blood Horse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocala Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... Thu Whip Tizzy 3
News Marion County Schools Will Now Paddle Students (May '13) Wed Penelope 5
Skeeters Jan 30 JimBob Walton 2
murders at rainbow gatherings in ocala forest (Mar '13) Jan 30 God 57
NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b... Jan 26 JimBob Walton 3
~ Lake City VA Hospital ~ (May '14) Jan 26 JimBob Walton 15
New Marion County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan 25 Ken 5
See all Ocala Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocala Forum Now

Ocala Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocala Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Ocala, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,803 • Total comments across all topics: 278,530,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC