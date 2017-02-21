2 protesters removed from section of Sabal Trail pipeline
Two people protesting the 515-mile-long Sabal Trail natural gas pipeline wedged themselves into a section of the pipe in north Florida. The Ocala Star-Banner reports that the man and woman were eventually removed Wednesday afternoon from the 3-foot-wide pipe after Marion County Fire Rescue responded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Add your comments below
Ocala Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: America Choice RV (May '10)
|15 hr
|GypsyGal
|14
|DeSantis, protesters to meet face-to-face
|19 hr
|RuffnReddy
|1
|bee-line sccammers
|19 hr
|ponko
|1
|Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi...
|Tue
|Veronica Stehouwer
|1
|NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b...
|Feb 20
|BSR
|5
|Gainesville is a racist, segregated apartheid p... (Jun '06)
|Feb 20
|BSR
|74
|bee-line landscaping
|Feb 20
|ponko
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ocala Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC