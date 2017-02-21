2 protesters removed from section of ...

2 protesters removed from section of Sabal Trail pipeline

Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

Two people protesting the 515-mile-long Sabal Trail natural gas pipeline wedged themselves into a section of the pipe in north Florida. The Ocala Star-Banner reports that the man and woman were eventually removed Wednesday afternoon from the 3-foot-wide pipe after Marion County Fire Rescue responded.

Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

