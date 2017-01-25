Upcoming Public Meeting for SR 200 in...

Upcoming Public Meeting for SR 200 in Marion County

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Capital Soup

The Florida Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting for the State Road 200 design project that involves the addition of turn lanes around the Interstate 75 interchange. The project limits extend from SW 38th Court to SW 36th Avenue in Ocala.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocala Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... Thu Whip Tizzy 3
News Marion County Schools Will Now Paddle Students (May '13) Wed Penelope 5
Skeeters Jan 30 JimBob Walton 2
murders at rainbow gatherings in ocala forest (Mar '13) Jan 30 God 57
NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b... Jan 26 JimBob Walton 3
~ Lake City VA Hospital ~ (May '14) Jan 26 JimBob Walton 15
New Marion County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan 25 Ken 5
See all Ocala Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocala Forum Now

Ocala Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocala Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
 

Ocala, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,998 • Total comments across all topics: 278,516,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC