Trump talked about WikiLeaks incessantly during last month of campaign, analysis finds
Trump at an Oct. 12 rally in Lakeland, Fla., where he urged his audience to read WikiLeaks reports. President-elect Donald Trump said that emails obtained through Russian hacks of the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton campaign and published by WikiLeaks had "absolutely no effect on the outcome of the U.S. election."
Ocala Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report: 3 kids watched movie as parents lay dea...
|Tue
|Nellie
|1
|What is Ocala Like (Jul '09)
|Mon
|Non
|169
|VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16)
|Jan 7
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Stephanie Barbee
|Jan 6
|FL58NATIVE
|2
|The Corruption in MORON County
|Jan 3
|Izzeeriy
|5
|Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI...
|Jan 3
|INFIDEL
|625
|Publisher plans statewide newspaper aimed at bl... (Dec '05)
|Jan 1
|Hmm
|2
