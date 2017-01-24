"The world's fastest motorcycle," E.J....
In 1957, 16-year old Elon Jack "E.J." Potter had the crazy, brilliant idea to drop a small-block Chevy V-8 into a motorcycle frame. It took another three years for Potter to build his two-wheeled vision, but the resulting mechanized insanity created both a motorsports career and a lasting identity as the "Michigan Madman."
