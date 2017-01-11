Ocala high school students soar with ...

Ocala high school students soar with aeronautics program

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 7 Read more: SFGate

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, JAN. 7 -8 - In this Dec. 15, 2016 photo, Trinity Catholic High School senior Clayton Wilson, right, and instructor David Kissel prepare for an afternoon instruction flight at Ocala Aviation at the Ocala International Airport in Ocala, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocala Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Report: 3 kids watched movie as parents lay dea... Tue Nellie 1
What is Ocala Like (Jul '09) Mon Non 169
News VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16) Jan 7 yidfellas v USA 2
Stephanie Barbee Jan 6 FL58NATIVE 2
The Corruption in MORON County Jan 3 Izzeeriy 5
News Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI... Jan 3 INFIDEL 625
News Publisher plans statewide newspaper aimed at bl... (Dec '05) Jan 1 Hmm 2
See all Ocala Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocala Forum Now

Ocala Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocala Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Ocala, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,647 • Total comments across all topics: 277,818,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC