Logistics & Distribution | Targeted I...

Logistics & Distribution | Targeted Industry Sectors

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 22 Read more: Florida Trend

Total Quality Logistics Expanding operations into three new Florida markets Daytona Beach , Miami and Sarasota and continuing operations in Jacksonville, Tampa, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale. FedEx Ground Opened a 450,000-sq.-ft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocala Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b... 5 hr Hungrycyclist 2
New Marion County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) 5 hr Ken 5
Heather Lipira? Mon jackground 1
Sea side hotel Mon Visitors 1
Marcos Jan 19 JKReds14 1
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... Jan 17 Useless Dogs 1
murders at rainbow gatherings in ocala forest (Mar '13) Jan 15 Make our Country ... 55
See all Ocala Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocala Forum Now

Ocala Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocala Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Ocala, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,592 • Total comments across all topics: 278,247,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC