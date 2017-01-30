Heroic husband dies while shielding h...

Heroic husband dies while shielding his wife from gunfire

53 min ago

Heroic husband dies while shielding his wife from gunfire during a home invasion in north Florida that claimed the life of his teenage stepson Andy Fockler, 38, an operations manager at the Villages Daily Sun newspaper, died while protecting his wife, Janey Fockler, 36 Andy Fockler, 38, an operations manager at the Villages Daily Sun newspaper, died while protecting his wife, Janey Fockler, 36. His stepson, Bailey Zylo, 18, was also killed as he slept in bed at their home in Weirsdale, southeast of Ocala. She wrote: ' I love you two with all my heart.

