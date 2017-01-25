Heiligbrodt on Buying Spree at OBS Winter Mixed Sale

"I've been coming here for years and have bought a lot of horses at this sale and done very well with them," said the prominent owner who went on a purchasing spree Jan. 25 and emerged as the leading buyer during the first session of the two-day auction in Ocala, Fla., that saw a large number of horses go unsold. Wearing a tan cap that bore his stable's silks encircled by the Heiligbrodt Racing Stable name and seated to the left of the auctioneer's stand in the pavilion auditorium, Heiligbrodt waited patiently for the horses he wanted in Wednesday's consignor preferred session, finally signing for five head in the name of his East Hickman Bloodstock for a total of $318,000.

