Grade 3 Winner Chitu Sires First Foal
The colt is out of the unraced Silver Train mare Hailee's Act. "He is very nice and getting nicer every day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blood Horse.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ocala Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marcos
|Thu
|JKReds14
|1
|NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b...
|Jan 18
|JimBob Walton
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Jan 17
|Useless Dogs
|1
|murders at rainbow gatherings in ocala forest (Mar '13)
|Jan 15
|Make our Country ...
|55
|Scott J Nason
|Jan 15
|Brett
|1
|bike week main street?
|Jan 13
|-XOXO gossip girl
|1
|What is Ocala Like (Jul '09)
|Jan 12
|BaconThinker
|170
Find what you want!
Search Ocala Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC