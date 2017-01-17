Fla. man tries to break into cars, says he's a - rainbow person'
A man identifying himself as a "rainbow person" was arrested Monday night after attempting to break into cars at a home near Ocala. Joshua Hill, 31, was spotted at the home around 10 p.m. looking into car windows and trying to enter the residence, police said.
