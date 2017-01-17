Fla. man tries to break into cars, sa...

Fla. man tries to break into cars, says he's a - rainbow person'

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Palm Beach Post

A man identifying himself as a "rainbow person" was arrested Monday night after attempting to break into cars at a home near Ocala. Joshua Hill, 31, was spotted at the home around 10 p.m. looking into car windows and trying to enter the residence, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocala Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marcos Jan 19 JKReds14 1
NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b... Jan 18 JimBob Walton 1
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... Jan 17 Useless Dogs 1
murders at rainbow gatherings in ocala forest (Mar '13) Jan 15 Make our Country ... 55
Scott J Nason Jan 15 Brett 1
bike week main street? Jan 13 -XOXO gossip girl 1
What is Ocala Like (Jul '09) Jan 12 BaconThinker 170
See all Ocala Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocala Forum Now

Ocala Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocala Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Ocala, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,048 • Total comments across all topics: 278,134,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC