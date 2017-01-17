FHP: Summerfield woman killed by hit-and-run driver Updated Jan 17, 2017 at
A Summerfield woman found dead on South U.S. 301 early Tuesday morning was the victim of a hit-and-run driver, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Commercial.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ocala Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|murders at rainbow gatherings in ocala forest (Mar '13)
|Sun
|Make our Country ...
|55
|Scott J Nason
|Sun
|Brett
|1
|bike week main street?
|Jan 13
|-XOXO gossip girl
|1
|What is Ocala Like (Jul '09)
|Jan 12
|BaconThinker
|170
|Report: 3 kids watched movie as parents lay dea...
|Jan 10
|Nellie
|1
|VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16)
|Jan 7
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Stephanie Barbee
|Jan 6
|FL58NATIVE
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ocala Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC