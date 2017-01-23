FDOT hosts meeting to discuss turn lanes at I-75 interchange
The Florida Department of Transportation will have a public meeting to talk about adding turn lanes along State Road 200 in the Interstate 75 interchange area, from SW 38th Court to SW 36th Avenue in Marion County, 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Hilton Ocala, located at 3600 SW 36th Avenue, Ocala, Florida 34474 These improvements will take place within existing right-of-way, so no additional right-of-way is needed. Construction is funded for this project for Fiscal Year 2018.
