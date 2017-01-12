Did Florida overpay for private prison contract?
Trump: 'Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing' Miami Beach State Rep. David Richardson concluded the pricing scheme approved by the Florida Department of Corrections resulted in at least $16 million in overcharges over the past seven years and was either the result of massive government ineptitude or a calculated fraud against taxpayers. Former inmate Kat Jones describes the conditions at Lowell Correctional, where she said she became very ill but was denied adequate medical treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
