Country star Mel Tillis recovering from digestive disease

Tillis' publicist, Don Murry Grubbs, says in a statement that the 84-year-old star was hospitalized in Nashville a year ago with diverticulitis and later underwent colon surgery. Grubb says Tillis is recovering at his home in Ocala, Florida, "where he is being cared for by nurses as needed and continued physical therapy."

