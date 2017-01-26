Bug Out acquires All Safe
Bug Out Service , based in Jacksonville, Fla., has merged with All Safe Termite & Pest Control , Ocala, Fla. While terms of the deal were not disclosed, Bug Out said it adds $500,000 in annual revenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pest Control.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ocala Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Thu
|Whip Tizzy
|3
|Marion County Schools Will Now Paddle Students (May '13)
|Wed
|Penelope
|5
|Skeeters
|Jan 30
|JimBob Walton
|2
|murders at rainbow gatherings in ocala forest (Mar '13)
|Jan 30
|God
|57
|NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b...
|Jan 26
|JimBob Walton
|3
|~ Lake City VA Hospital ~ (May '14)
|Jan 26
|JimBob Walton
|15
|New Marion County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 25
|Ken
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ocala Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC