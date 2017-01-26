Bug Out acquires All Safe

Bug Out acquires All Safe

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Pest Control

Bug Out Service , based in Jacksonville, Fla., has merged with All Safe Termite & Pest Control , Ocala, Fla. While terms of the deal were not disclosed, Bug Out said it adds $500,000 in annual revenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pest Control.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocala Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... Thu Whip Tizzy 3
News Marion County Schools Will Now Paddle Students (May '13) Wed Penelope 5
Skeeters Jan 30 JimBob Walton 2
murders at rainbow gatherings in ocala forest (Mar '13) Jan 30 God 57
NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b... Jan 26 JimBob Walton 3
~ Lake City VA Hospital ~ (May '14) Jan 26 JimBob Walton 15
New Marion County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan 25 Ken 5
See all Ocala Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocala Forum Now

Ocala Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocala Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Ocala, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,219 • Total comments across all topics: 278,523,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC